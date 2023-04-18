In the past few years, the hardcore-adjacent Los Angeles band Militarie Gun has become one of the most exciting acts on the planet, and they’ve done it without releasing an album. Instead, Militarie Gun, the Band To Watch led by Regional Justice Center’s Ian Shelton, have brought the fire in live shows, like the one at our SXSW party last month, and on a series of great EPs, some of which were collected on the All Roads Lead To The Gun deluxe edition last year. Now, finally, it’s album time.

Militarie Gun’s first studio LP is called Life Under The Gun, and it’s set to to come out later this year. “Do It Faster,” the single that the band dropped a couple of months ago, is on the album. So is “Very High,” the bracingly catchy new song that the band just shared today. “Very High” fits right into the Militarie Gun house style, bringing the harsh urgency of hardcore to the fuzzed-out riffs and hooks of ’90s alt-rock.

Here’s what Ian Shelton says about “Very High”:

“Very High” centers around the desire to escape the embarrassment of day to day life as much as possible. From the lyrics to the video to the cover art of the album, it’s about struggling with something no one else sees: “I’ve been feeling very down, so I get very high.”

Check out the Life Under The Gun tracklist and the Mason Mercer-directed “Very High” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Do It Faster”

02 “Very High”

03 “Will Logic”

04 “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time”

05 “Think Less”

06 “Return Policy”

07 “Seizure Of Assets”

08 “Never Fucked Up Once”

09 “Big Disappointment”

10 “Sway Too”

11 “See You Around”

12 “Life Under The Gun”

Life Under The Gun is out 6/23 on Loma Vista.