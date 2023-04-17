Soundgarden And Chris Cornell’s Widow Reconcile To Release Band’s Final Recordings

Chris Cornell passed away in 2017, and since then Soundgarden and his widow Vicky Cornell have been embroiled in a messy legal battle that involved unpaid royalties and the rights to some unfinished songs. Just about two years ago, Soundgarden and Cornell’s widow reached a temporary truce over access to the group’s social media accounts. Today, they announced that they’ve finally reconciled and are working together on plans to release the band’s final recordings.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution,” reads a statement posted on Soundgarden and Cornell’s official social media accounts. “The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.”

“The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history – as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time,” the statement concludes.