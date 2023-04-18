Later this week, Lael Neale is releasing an excellent new album, Star Eaters Delight, which was preceded by the singles “Faster Than Medicine,” “in Verona,” and “I Am The River,” and today she’s got one more from it, the yearning and hushed “Must Be Tears.” Neale had this to offer on the track and its self-directed video: “Even though I’ve lived through many Springs, the season never fails to disappoint me with its lingering cold & dreariness. Flowers are Nature’s apology.” Check it out below.

Star Eaters Delight is out 4/21 via Sub Pop Records.