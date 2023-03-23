Lael Neale – “Faster Than The Medicine”

Next month, Lael Neale is releasing a new album, Star Eaters Delight. We’ve heard “I Am the River” and “In Verona” from it already, and the latter made our list of the best songs of the week. Today, she’s back with another single, the insistent “Faster Than The Medicine,” where Neale begs for some sweet relief: “A patient/ Waiting for the nurse/ Waiting for your holy word/ To reach me/ Faster than the medicine.” Neale directed the track’s music video, which she says is “inspired by filmmaker Jonas Mekas; a collage of moments from my search for the mystical in the mundane.” Watch and listen below.

Star Eaters Delight is out 4/21 via Sub Pop.

