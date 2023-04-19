Mega Bog – “Cactus People”

Amanda Jasnowski Pascual

New Music April 19, 2023 3:10 PM By James Rettig

Mega Bog – “Cactus People”

Amanda Jasnowski Pascual

New Music April 19, 2023 3:10 PM By James Rettig

In exactly a month, Erin Birgy is releasing a new Mega Bog album, End Of Everything. She’s shared two singles from it so far, “The Clown” and “Love Is,” and today she’s putting out another track, “Cactus People.”

“This song is a transparent call to practice addressing what lies at the feared feet of abandonment,” she said in a statement. “All of a sudden I realized I was running away, with a black widow bite, collapsing on a trail several hours out of town, alone. Reacting to something inevitable, something I desired even, and taking notes of images arising while pitting emotionality against logic. At the time they felt like enemies, but somewhere in there was a seed wailing, ‘just watch yourself unfold.’”

Watch a video for the song below.

End Of Everything is out 5/19 via Mexican Summer.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Band’s Garth Hudson Gives Surprise Public Performance, First In Five Years

1 day ago 0

Former Menudo Member Says He Was Raped By Father Of The Menendez Brothers

1 day ago 0

Ahmad Jamal Dead At 92

3 days ago 0

Kane Brown Hit In The Balls By Thrown Boot In Wichita

5 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Finally Headlined Coachella — Here’s What Happened At His First Show In Six Years

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest