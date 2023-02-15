Mega Bog — the experimental pop troupe led by Erin Elizabeth Birgy — have announced their seventh studio album, End Of Everything. The follow-up to 2021’s Life, And Another will be Birgy’s first for Mexican Summer and comes out May 19. In conjunction with the announcement, she’s sharing lead single “The Clown,” which also has a self-directed video.

Co-produced with James Krivchenia, who also provides drums, End Of Everything features engineering contributions from Phil Hartunian. The band is rounded out with guitar-work from Will Segerstrom, Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, and Jackson Macintosh of Drugdealer and TOPS.

Describing “The Clown,” Birgy says, “‘The Clown’ is about the terrible, sensual, and chaotic release of merging one’s own multitudes, showing love to the darkness and insecurities, having curiosity about what is beyond presumed perceptions –surrendering to the uncontrollables, while nourishing the small statues of what we do have control over within ourselves.”

Listen to and watch “The Clown” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cactus People”

02 “The Clown”

03 “Love Is”

04 “Don’t Doom Me Now”

05 “All And Everything”

06 “Anthropocene”

07 “Complete Book Of Roses”

08 “End Of Everything”

TOUR DATES:

05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

08/13 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

08/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

08/15 – Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

08/16 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/17 – Sun. Aug. 20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

End Of Everything is out 5/19 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.