In June, Beach Fossils are releasing a new album, Bunny, their first since 2017’s Somersault. They’ve shared two singles from it so far — “Don’t Fade Away” and “Dare Me” — and today they’re back with another fresh out, “Run To The Moon,” which bandleader Dustin Payseur said is about “having absolute freedom, the fear of losing it, but then tapping into myself in a way that felt more real” in the wake of the birth of his daughter. Watch a video for the track below.

Bunny is out 6/2 via Bayonet.