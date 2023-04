Last month, Beach Fossils announced their first proper new album in six years, Bunny, which will be out in June. We heard “Don’t Fade Away” from it at the time, and today they’re back with another new track from it, “Dare Me,” which frontman Dustin Payseur describes as “a song about conflict, friendship, and the intoxication of new love… willing to let yourself be stupid, vulnerable, pissed off, and forgiving.” Check it out below.

Bunny is out 6/2 via Bayonet.