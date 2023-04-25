Last month, Jess Williamson announced a new album, Time Ain’t Accidental, her solo follow-up to 2020’s Sorceress and the first thing she’s put out since teaming up with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield as Plains last year. Time Ain’t Accidental arrives at the beginning of June, and she’s already shared lead single “Hunter” from it. Today, she’s back with a new song called “Chasing Spirits.”

“‘Chasing Spirits’ opens with a question: are my love songs lies now that the love is gone?” Williamson said in a statement. “You can write a deeply devotional love song about a partner and then one day break up. In that same vein, the title of this song has multiple interpretations. Chasing spirits can be a way of trying to connect with supernatural entities or one’s own higher self, and also, you order spirits at the bar or pick them up at the liquor store, maybe with a chaser.”

Listen below.

Time Ain’t Accidental is out 6/9 via Mexican Summer.