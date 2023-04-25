Jess Williamson – “Chasing Spirits”

New Music April 25, 2023 10:54 AM By James Rettig

Jess Williamson – “Chasing Spirits”

New Music April 25, 2023 10:54 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Jess Williamson announced a new album, Time Ain’t Accidental, her solo follow-up to 2020’s Sorceress and the first thing she’s put out since teaming up with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield as Plains last year. Time Ain’t Accidental arrives at the beginning of June, and she’s already shared lead single “Hunter” from it. Today, she’s back with a new song called “Chasing Spirits.”

“‘Chasing Spirits’ opens with a question: are my love songs lies now that the love is gone?” Williamson said in a statement. “You can write a deeply devotional love song about a partner and then one day break up. In that same vein, the title of this song has multiple interpretations. Chasing spirits can be a way of trying to connect with supernatural entities or one’s own higher self, and also, you order spirits at the bar or pick them up at the liquor store, maybe with a chaser.”

Listen below.

Time Ain’t Accidental is out 6/9 via Mexican Summer.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”

2 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young Perform With Stephen Stills At First Concert In 4 Years

3 days ago 0

M83 Release Statement About Austin Show Canceled After One Song

3 days ago 0

M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

5 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Bring Out Dave Grohl To Scream On “Ur Mum” At Coachella

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest