Billie Eilish Returns To Corden To Flash Back On Her First TV Appearance Six Years Ago

James Corden will host his final Late Late Show this Thursday, and he’s been bringing back some of his favorite guests for one last go-round. Earlier this week that included Adele’s return to Carpool Karaoke for the popular segment’s final installment. And last night the show welcomed back Billie Eilish, who gave her first televised performance on the show six years ago. (She performed “Ocean Eyes” — did you know the video premiered at Stereogum?)

Sitting with Corden and fellow guest Natalie Portman, who scored cool points with her daughter by introducing her to the pop star, Eilish flashed back on that moment. “I remember that I was very nervous and I was very sick. I was sick for many years, I feel like — just, everything I did, I was sick,” she remembered. “And my voice was kind of messed up, and I was just really nervous, and I just wanted to really do a good job.” Eilish added that Corden was “the first celebrity I’d ever been up close to.”

They also discussed Eilish’s recent acting turn in Donald Glover’s Swarm, her headlining performances at the South American Lollapaloozas, and her new recording sessions at her brother Finneas’ basement studio: “It’s very different this time,” she says. “It’s proven to be different every single time.” Watch both interview clips below.

There was also a segment in which Portman and Corden revisited her whole film career in seven minutes, starting by recreating the infamous Garden State scene where she tells Zach Braff the Shins will change his life:

In other Eilish news, last night someone climbed atop the KTLA tower in LA with a “FREE BILLIE EILISH” sign. The flip side read “MK ULTRA SEX SLAVES DONALD MARSHALL CLONES.” Not sure what that was all about.

