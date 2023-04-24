Our long national nightmare is almost over. Tonight, James Corden enters his final week as host of the Late Late Show. Soon, that man will presumably be headed back to the UK. He can continue to stage his viral musical-theater stunts and do insufferable voice-acting in children’s movies, and I will no longer have to blog about it. It’ll be great! Everybody wins! Before Corden cannonballs out of our lives, though, he has to tie up whatever loose ends he’s left in his long-running Carpool Karaoke series.

Carpool Karaoke will presumably continue, since AppleTV+ reportedly has no plans to end its spinoff TV show. But without Corden laughing uproariously at everything that a guest says, will it really be Carpool Karaoke? On tonight’s show, Corden will air his final Carpool Karaoke segment, and he’s got a big star doing it with him. Adele is in the car with Corden, and The Late Late Show didn’t wait until tonight’s airtime to post the video on YouTube.

Adele has been on Carpool Karaoke before — rapping along with Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse and taking part in an all-star Christmas special. This time, the concept is that Adele is picking Corden up and driving him to work. She pretends to wake him up by crashing cymbals in his year, and then she says, “I know that if I crash, you’ll keep it in the fucking edit.” In this final Carpool Karaoke, Adele asks James Corden a bunch of things about past guests, and there’s also a disarming moment where Adele gets choked up, talking about how a conversation with Corden inspired her song “I Drink Wine.” They’re really friends, I guess! That’s nice. Watch it all happen below.

Carpool Karaoke and Tucker Carlson are both done! Some days, we’re just blessed.