The combination of Rico Nasty and 100 Gecs has already proven electric. Today the brash rap iconoclast and hyperpop poster children have linked up again. “Turn It Up” is not the genre-bending head trip you might expect from a Rico x Gecs summit. It’s a hard, straightforward hip-hop track with lots of empty space for Rico’s bloodthirsty growl to roam around in. The track arrives with a video by Isaac Garcia in which Rico plays a house cleaner who terrorizes a hapless suburban couple. Watch below.