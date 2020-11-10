Rico Nasty – “OHFR?” (Prod. 100 Gecs)

New Music November 10, 2020 By Chris DeVille

Rico Nasty – "OHFR?" (Prod. 100 Gecs)

Rico Nasty’s official debut album Nightmare Vacation now has a release date, Dec. 4, and as of today there’s another advance single out in the world. Both “OHFR?” and its video deliver what fans have come to know and love about Rico.

The song is a proud and fiery aggro-rap track produced by 100 Gecs, who’ve developed quite the kinship with Rico lately. Speaking to Apple Music, Rico says her A&R at Atlantic Records put her on to the Gecs and she demanded he link up a collab: “I like ear orgasms. I like stuff that might be normal to another person to listen to, but it just tickles my fancy.” In one of many memorable passages, she growls, “I was taught to feel how I feel, keep it real/ Diamonds wet, they shockin’ bitches, neckpiece like an eel/ N*ggas said I’m actin’ different since I got a deal/ I just think I’m eatin’ different, more food for the meal.”

The “OHFR?” video features Rico in over-the-top costumes that have her looking like a punk-rock evil queen. Watch it below.

Nightmare Vacation is out 12/4 on Atlantic.

