Next month, Kassa Overall will release a new album, ANIMALS, via his new label home, Warp Records. We’ve already heard singles “Ready To Ball” and “Make My Way Back Home” featuring Nick Hakim and trumpeter Theo Croker. Now, Kassa has another new single, “The Lava Is Calm,” and it also features Croker, plus Brazilian-inspired guitar from Jherek Bischoff.

Speaking of the song, Kassa says, “I was thinking about lava because it hardens up, but that’s one of the craziest liquids that could touch you. It looks mellow but it will kill you. I thought it was such a good metaphor for explaining just how I was feeling about my emotions, even about my skill, my artistry.”

Listen below.

ANIMALS is out 5/26 via Warp.