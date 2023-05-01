Desire, the synth-pop duo made up of Megan Louise and Johnny Jewel, actually released a new album last year, Escape, and they followed it up a few months later with a couple more new tracks on the fourth After Dark compilation from Italians Do It Better. They’re about to head out on some dates opening for Metronomy, and to mark the occasion they’ve released a new cover of “I Have Seen Enough,” off Metronomy’s 2022 album Small World. The Los Angeles musician Glüme, who is also opening on this tour, has also offered up a cover of Metronomy’s “It’s Good To Be Back.” Hear both below.