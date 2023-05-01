King Krule Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Archy Marshall is releasing a new King Krule album, Space Heavy, at the beginning of June. A few weeks ago, he shared its lead single “Seaforth” and a few weeks before that he handed out some flexi-discs at a run of live shows that featured even more new songs. Now, he’s announced an extensive tour in support of the album that will begin in Minneapolis at the end of July, run through North America, and then continue straight on to Europe in the fall. Check out the full run of dates below.

07/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/22 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 Detroit, MI @ Masonic

07/25 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07/26 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

07/28 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

07/29 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/08 Atlanta, GA @ Variety

09/09 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/11 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/12 Austin, TX @ Stubbs

09/13 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

09/15 Denver, CO @ Ogden

09/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/18 Portland, OR @ Roseland

09/19 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

09/20 Seattle, WA @ Paramount

09/23 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

10/04 Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/06 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

10/07 Manchester, UK @ Academy

10/09 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/16 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

10/18 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

10/19 Bressels, BE @ AB

10/21 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/23 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/26 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/27 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

10/28 Vienna, AT @ Simm City

10/30 Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Club

10/31 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

11/01 Zagreb, CR @ Tvornica Kultur

11/03 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/04 Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival

11/06 Paris, FR @ Trianon

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10AM local time — find more details here.