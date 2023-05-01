King Krule Announces 2023 Tour Dates
Archy Marshall is releasing a new King Krule album, Space Heavy, at the beginning of June. A few weeks ago, he shared its lead single “Seaforth” and a few weeks before that he handed out some flexi-discs at a run of live shows that featured even more new songs. Now, he’s announced an extensive tour in support of the album that will begin in Minneapolis at the end of July, run through North America, and then continue straight on to Europe in the fall. Check out the full run of dates below.
07/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/22 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/23 Detroit, MI @ Masonic
07/25 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
07/26 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
07/28 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
07/29 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/08 Atlanta, GA @ Variety
09/09 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/11 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/12 Austin, TX @ Stubbs
09/13 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
09/15 Denver, CO @ Ogden
09/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/18 Portland, OR @ Roseland
09/19 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
09/20 Seattle, WA @ Paramount
09/23 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
10/04 Dublin, IE @ Olympia
10/06 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
10/07 Manchester, UK @ Academy
10/09 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/16 Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
10/18 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
10/19 Bressels, BE @ AB
10/21 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/23 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/26 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/27 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
10/28 Vienna, AT @ Simm City
10/30 Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Club
10/31 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
11/01 Zagreb, CR @ Tvornica Kultur
11/03 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/04 Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival
11/06 Paris, FR @ Trianon
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10AM local time — find more details here.