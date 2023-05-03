Amaarae – “Co-Star”

Amaarae – “Co-Star”

New Music May 3, 2023 12:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In March, Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae announced a new album, Fountain Baby. Now, the follow-up to 2020’s The Angel You Don’t Know has a release date of June 9. We’ve already heard its lead single “Reckless And Sweet,” and today Amaarae is sharing another album preview called “Co-Star,” which has a video directed by Lauren Dunn and featuring cameos from model Biba Williams, Nigerian rapper Deto Black, 1XBlue designer Lois Saunders, photographer and model Moyosore Briggs, and more.

“‘Co-Star’ is a fun song about star signs!” Amaarae says. “I wanted to give people something cute and flirty for the summer! Astrology is such a huge part of our youth culture, it felt like a missed opportunity to not lean into that and give the girls an anthem that reads and celebrates them all at once! The video is amazing too! Having some of my favorite women in the whole wide world represent themselves in such an iconic way. The Clermont Twins are such an iconic duo. Also Biba! Deto! Moyo! Bijou & Chi are such a huge part of alternative African culture. These are the tastemakers of our time! It’s really so amazing to bring them all together.”

Listen and watch below.

Fountain Baby will be out 6/9.

