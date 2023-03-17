The Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae impressed a lot of people with 2020’s The Angel You Don’t Know. She’s popped up here and there in the two and a half years since, but now she’s ready to start rolling out a new album. It’s called Fountain Baby, and its lead single “Reckless And Sweet” is out now. The song brings an eerie, almost PinkPantheress-like quality to booming, cinematic African pop production founded in drum programming but laced with acoustic guitar. It’s real good, so listen below.