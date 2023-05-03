Speakers Corner Quartet – “Geronimo Blues” (Feat. Kae Tempest)

New Music May 3, 2023 9:46 AM By James Rettig

Next month, the London collective Speakers Corner Quartet are releasing their debut album, Further Out Than The Edge, which features contributions from Sampha, Tirzah, Kelsey Lu, Shabaka Hutchings, Coby Sey, Mica Levi, and more. They’ve shared a handful of tracks from it already — “Can We Do This,” “Fix,” and “On Grounds.” Today, they’re back with a new one called “Geronimo Blues,” which features Kae Tempest delivering an impassioned poem.

“It made sense to build the track around their vocals, as the poetry felt better suited to a more stripped back, cinematic feeling,” Biscuit, one of the members of SCQ, explained in a statement. “The lyrics and themes are timeless. When we discussed it recently, we felt like the song’s texture is sand and the emotion is time.”

Listen below.

Further Out Than The Edge is out 6/2 via OTIH Records.

