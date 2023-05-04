Helena Deland & claire rousay – “Deceiver”

Helena Deland & claire rousay – “Deceiver”

Helena Deland and claire rousay, two purveyors of soft-leaning vibes, have teamed up together on a new track called “Deceiver,” which is being released as part of Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass series. We last heard from Deland at the beginning of 2022, when she released the one-off track “Swimmer“; rousay has been more active, dropping a ton of demos and such over on her Bandcamp.

“‘Deceiver’ takes place in the span of an evening during which the shadows of a female friendship are brought to light,” they explained in a statement. “Drawing from the clear setting detailed in the lyrics, field recordings taken at a park during the late hours of the evening weave in and out of prominence throughout the song. It’s a plea for kindness in spite of there being no resolution or certainty.”

Listen to “Deceiver” below.

“Deceiver” is out now via Mexican Summer.

