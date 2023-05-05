Buffalo rap monster Conway The Machine releases a lot of music, but his full-on albums are where you’ll hear him at his most focused. Last year, for instance, Conway released his great Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes, and that record stands out more than any EPs or collaborations that Conway dropped in the same 12-month period. Today, Conway follows God Don’t Make Mistakes with his new self-released opus Won’t He Do It.

Conway has evidently split away from the Griselda Records label that he helped establish, but Griselda comrades Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, both of whom are Conway’s actual family members, still appear on Won’t He Do It. The album also features appearances from rappers like Fabolous, Juicy J, Sauce Walka, Ransom, and Dave East, plus Conway proteges Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius. It’s also got beats from producers like Daringer, Khrysis, Justice League, and the aforementioned Juicy J.

We’ve already posted the early singles “Super Bowl” and “Quarters.” I’m on my first listen right now, but Conway sounds fully locked-in on this one. He isn’t really messing with his musical or lyrical identity, but you don’t really come to Conway projects looking for artistic progression. You come for hard raps over hard beats, and this has plenty of that. Stream Won’t He Do It below.

Won’t He Do It is out now on Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE.