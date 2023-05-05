The Montreal dance producer Lunice is best-known as one half of TNGHT, his duo with Hudson Mohawke. TNGHT went inactive for a long time, but they’ve been back to making music together in the past few years. Now, Lunice is announcing a new solo album called Open. This is only Lunice’s second solo album, and it’s been six years since CCCLX, his first. But judging by first single “No Commas,” Lunice’s music hasn’t lost any of its propulsive energy.

On “No Commas,” Lunice teams up with Cali Cartier, a hyperpop-influenced rapper whose high-pitched delivery sounds at least a little bit like air being let out of a balloon. “No Commas” compares those syncopated squeaks with some tremendously satisfying drum programming. The track is just a shade over two minutes long, and it never stops moving. In a press release, Lunice says:

This track is the result of multiple natural occurrences where the melody, drums and vocal performance coincidentally fit with each other in the moment of creation without any prior motive behind it. I find these instinctual moments of creativity beautiful and inspiring.

Below, check out the Cameron Morse-directed “No Commas” video and the Open tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “YAYAYA” (Feat. Stargate)

03 “Last Time” (Feat. Zach Zoya)

03 “Red Congo”

04 “Walk” (Feat. Cali Cartier)

05 “Winnebago” (Feat. DAGR)

06 “Make Face”

07 “Open” (Feat. Yuki Dreams Again)

08 “Life Happening”

09 “Rube Boii” (Feat. Drtwrk & Jay Century)

10 “No Commas” (Feat. Cali Cartier)

Open is out 6/23 on LuckyMe.