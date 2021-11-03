TNGHT – “TUMS”

TNGHT — the collaborative duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice — have shared an exhilarating new track called “TUMS” ahead of their show (Saturday, November 6) at the Catwalk in Los Angeles. Along with the song comes a video directed by Dan Streit.

“‘TUMS’ was made from that collective feeling of, ‘OMG maybe there actually ARE going to be parties again,'” Lunice says of the new song. “That feeling seemed to inspire the first principles of the TNGHT project: Keep it really fun. Dumb. Hard-hitting. Don’t overwork it.”

Hudson Mohawke added: “This one really showcases our two distinct styles and how well they still work together despite their sonic differences.”

Check out “TUMS” below.

https://twitter.com/HudMo/status/1456051986390925324