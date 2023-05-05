Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
Ed Sheeran was not found liable for ripping off Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” It was a trial closely watched by fans and non-fans alike. Whether or not you like the music of Ed Sheeran, I think we can all agree his new album is out today.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|Krillin
|Score: 28 | May 4th
Trans homies rule. That is all.
|Posted in: San Francisco Pride Drops Dee Snider For Supporting Paul Stanley’s Transphobic Tweet
|Chris DeVille
|Score: 28 | Apr 28th
|
It’s fun that Scott and Gasms will always share a birthday
|Posted in: Gasms?
|Analogbrat
|Score: 28 | Apr 28th
|
Happy gasms born-day to Scott.
|Posted in: Gasms?
|Scott Lapatine
|Score: 29 | Apr 28th
|
Tom will have more time for Jimmy Fallon posts now
|Posted in: Harry Styles And Tom Cruise Ushered James Corden’s Late Late Show Into Final, Blissful Silence
|inthedeadofknight
|Score: 30 | Apr 28th
|
I would like to humbly present to you A Storm Is Coming, the second full-length album by Still Waters Run Deep, for your consideration. This is my second album of original music. All instruments played and programmed by me. All lyrics written by me. All vocals performed by me (with one guest performer). All songs written, arranged, and recorded by me.
https://stillwatersrundeep.bandcamp.com/album/a-storm-is-coming
(It is also available to stream on all major services if that is easier for you to access)
Any and all feedback, plus any help getting this into the hands of as many people as possible, would be greatly appreciated!
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score: 33 | May 2nd
|Posted in: Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Quit Music If Found Liable In Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Trial
|Looney Joe
|Score: 38 | Apr 28th
|
They’ve been hornswoggled! Confounded! Why, I dare say they’ve even been…nah I can’t think of it
|Posted in: Bamboozle 2023 Has Been Canceled
|Jojo Le Taker
|Score: 42 | May 2nd
|
I would just say “free food”
|Posted in: Nick Cave Defends Accepting Invitation To King’s Coronation: “I Am Not A Monarchist”
|crania
|Score: 63 | May 1st
|
classical gasm
|Posted in: Gasms?
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|galacticana
|May 1st
|
So, okay, this is a funny bit right now, right? But committing to this bit will mean that Stereogum becomes the number-one site for news about all music-related orgasms. Which if I think about it really started with the Cbat thing. Glad to have been here at the start of a new era.
|Posted in: Gasms?
me and Gasms and Saddam Hussein