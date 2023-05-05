Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments May 5, 2023 6:17 PM By Scott Lapatine

Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments May 5, 2023 6:17 PM By Scott Lapatine

Ed Sheeran was not found liable for ripping off Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” It was a trial closely watched by fans and non-fans alike. Whether or not you like the music of Ed Sheeran, I think we can all agree his new album is out today.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
Scott Lapatine
Score: 27 | Apr 28th

me and Gasms and Saddam Hussein
Posted in: Gasms?
#9 
Krillin
Score: 28 | May 4th

Trans homies rule. That is all.
Posted in: San Francisco Pride Drops Dee Snider For Supporting Paul Stanley’s Transphobic Tweet
#8 
Chris DeVille
Score: 28 | Apr 28th

It’s fun that Scott and Gasms will always share a birthday
Posted in: Gasms?
#7 
Analogbrat
Score: 28 | Apr 28th

Happy gasms born-day to Scott.
Posted in: Gasms?
#6 
Scott Lapatine
Score: 29 | Apr 28th

Tom will have more time for Jimmy Fallon posts now
Posted in: Harry Styles And Tom Cruise Ushered James Corden’s Late Late Show Into Final, Blissful Silence
#5 
inthedeadofknight
Score: 30 | Apr 28th

I would like to humbly present to you A Storm Is Coming, the second full-length album by Still Waters Run Deep, for your consideration.  This is my second album of original music.  All instruments played and programmed by me.  All lyrics written by me.   All vocals performed by me (with one guest performer).  All songs written, arranged, and recorded by me.

https://stillwatersrundeep.bandcamp.com/album/a-storm-is-coming

(It is also available to stream on all major services if that is easier for you to access)

Any and all feedback, plus any help getting this into the hands of as many people as possible, would be greatly appreciated!
Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
#4 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 33 | May 2nd
Posted in: Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Quit Music If Found Liable In Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Trial
#3 
Looney Joe
Score: 38 | Apr 28th

They’ve been hornswoggled! Confounded! Why, I dare say they’ve even been…nah I can’t think of it
Posted in: Bamboozle 2023 Has Been Canceled
#2 
Jojo Le Taker
Score: 42 | May 2nd

I would just say “free food”
Posted in: Nick Cave Defends Accepting Invitation To King’s Coronation: “I Am Not A Monarchist”
#1 
crania
Score: 63 | May 1st

classical gasm

Posted in: Gasms?

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

 galacticana
May 1st

So, okay, this is a funny bit right now, right? But committing to this bit will mean that Stereogum becomes the number-one site for news about all music-related orgasms. Which if I think about it really started with the Cbat thing. Glad to have been here at the start of a new era.

Posted in: Gasms?
Scott Lapatine Staff

