San Francisco Pride Drops Dee Snider For Supporting Paul Stanley’s Transphobic Tweet

Over the weekend, KISS member Paul Stanley sent out a statement detailing his thoughts about parents who support their children’s gender identities. Dee Snider, leader of the band Twisted Sister, retweeted a message in support of Stanley. Soon after, Snider was dropped by the organizers behind San Francisco Pride. Per a statement, SF Pride was getting ready to announce that Snider would perform “We’re Not Gonna Take It” at the event this year.

“However, when we were notified about the tweet in which Dee expressed support for Kiss’s Paul Stanley’s transphobic statement, we were heartbroken and angry,” a statement reads. “The message perpetuated by that tweet casts doubt on young trans people’s ability to self-identify their gender.”

The statement continues:

Transgender people, particularly transgender women and children of color, are disproportionately affected by hate and violence. And with transphobia proliferating and becoming more and more enshrined in law throughout the country — we have to stand up for the most impacted among us. We have mutually agreed to part ways, but appreciate Dee seeing this as a teachable moment and a reminder that even allies need to be educated to ensure that they are not casually promoting transphobia. To all our allies — we want to call you in — not call you out.

San Francisco Pride Distances Itself from Dee Snider Read More: https://t.co/3mehR1DpR5 pic.twitter.com/oV7wl8pJbC — San Francisco Pride (@SFPride) May 3, 2023

You know what? There was a time where I "felt pretty" too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

UPDATE: Paul Stanley has walked back his initial statement, writing: “While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not. Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery. It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps. A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view so I will leave that for another time and place.”