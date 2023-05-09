Local Natives released a few one-off tracks in 2022 — last July’s “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass” and October’s “Just Before The Morning.” Now, the SoCal indie-rock staples have announced their fifth studio album, Time Will Wait For No One, coming July 7. Arriving four years after 2019’s Violet Street, Time Will Wait For No One was recorded across landmark LA recording studios with producer John Congelton and features the lead single “NYE.”

Here’s what the band had to say about the album:

This record was made during a time of metamorphosis for us. Former selves melting away as some of us became fathers, endured periods of isolation, loss, and identity crisis. The highs and lows we were feeling at the same time were so extreme. There was a moment halfway through making the album, we played one of the most emotional concerts of our lives. A sold-out show at the Greek Theater in LA, our first performance in almost two years, but we didn’t know how we could move forward. As individuals and as a band, we were on the verge of a collapse. Time flows on uncontrollably and change is relentless, and the people you love are the only constants. Out of that reckoning we dissolved everything down to start again, and had the most prolific period of songwriting in our history. This is the first chapter, Time Will Wait For No One.

“NYE” was inspired by the band covering the Strokes’ “Someday” for Ryan Hahn’s wedding. (Local Natives apparently have a tradition of becoming a wedding band anytime one of their members gets married.) “I was so floored watching the guys play this from the audience, something I’d never seen before, that I thought we had to do a fast and wild song, and ‘NYE’ was born,” Hahn says.

In addition to an upcoming tour, Local Natives are hosting a rooftop performance and livestream at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday, May 11. Fans can stream via the band’s YouTube channel and sit in for a live Q&A afterwards (also on YouTube).

Listen to “NYE” below.

TOURDATES:

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

08/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/29 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Eastern

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

09/23 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

09/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge

09/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/30 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

Time Will Wait For No One will be out 7/7 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.