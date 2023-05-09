Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya – “Plague X”

Jon Mcwilliams

New Music May 9, 2023 10:42 AM By James Rettig

Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya – “Plague X”

Jon Mcwilliams

New Music May 9, 2023 10:42 AM By James Rettig

At the end of this weekend, Madeline Johnston and Angel Diaz — the leaders of Midwife and Vyva Melinkolya, respectively — will release Orbweaving, their first collaboration together. They’ve shared two songs from the five-track release already, “NMP” and “Miss America,” and today they’re back with another one, the fuzzily moody “Plague X,” which comes with a music video documenting some spooky times they spent recording.

“The ‘Plague X’ video was shot alongside recording the album in the summer of 2021,” Johnston said. “The collected footage shows behind-the-scenes of our time together in and out of the studio… At night we went herping, or looking for reptiles (rattlesnakes) and wildlife, along the deserted roads near Las Cruces. A lot of the concepts interwoven into Orbweaving were informed by our residency spent in Southern New Mexico. The video is a document of this deeply meaningful and special time.”

Listen below.

Orbweaving is out 5/12 via The Flenser.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Katy Perry Sing At King’s Coronation After Struggling To Find Her Seat

2 days ago 0

Disturbed Respond To Phoebe Bridgers’ “Down With The Sickness” Entrance On Taylor Swift Tour

2 days ago 0

Mac DeMarco Quit Smoking, Caffeine, Cold Foods

1 day ago 0

Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 36 Years

2 days ago 0

Billy Corgan Paid Off A Hacker Who Threatened To Leak The New Smashing Pumpkins Album, “And The FBI Got Involved”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest