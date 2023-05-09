At the end of this weekend, Madeline Johnston and Angel Diaz — the leaders of Midwife and Vyva Melinkolya, respectively — will release Orbweaving, their first collaboration together. They’ve shared two songs from the five-track release already, “NMP” and “Miss America,” and today they’re back with another one, the fuzzily moody “Plague X,” which comes with a music video documenting some spooky times they spent recording.

“The ‘Plague X’ video was shot alongside recording the album in the summer of 2021,” Johnston said. “The collected footage shows behind-the-scenes of our time together in and out of the studio… At night we went herping, or looking for reptiles (rattlesnakes) and wildlife, along the deserted roads near Las Cruces. A lot of the concepts interwoven into Orbweaving were informed by our residency spent in Southern New Mexico. The video is a document of this deeply meaningful and special time.”

Orbweaving is out 5/12 via The Flenser.