Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya – “Miss America”

Jon McWilliams

New Music April 11, 2023 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Next month, Midwife and Angel Diaz, leader of the Louisville screamo band Vyva Melinkolya, will release their new collaborative LP Orbweaving. The two of them met when Diaz came to New Mexico for a recording residency at Madeline Johnston’s studio. We’ve already posted the lush eight-minute lead single “NMP,” and now Midwife and Vyva Melinkolya have shared another one.

Especially considering that Orbweaving is a full LP with only five songs, the new track “Miss America” is strikingly simple and compact. It’s also utterly gorgeous. Over hushed, ringing guitars, Johnston whisper-sings lyrics that call back to classic Hole: “I’m Miss America/ I’m Miss World/ I’m all alone/ There’s no place like home.” Listen below.

Orbweaving is out 5/12 on the Flenser.

