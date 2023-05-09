Christine And The Queens – “Tears Can Be So Soft”

New Music May 9, 2023 12:39 PM By James Rettig

Next month, Christine And The Queens are releasing a new album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, recorded with super-producer Mike Dean. We’ve heard “To Be Honest” and the 070 Shake-featuring “True Love” from it so far, and today Chris is sharing another new one, “Tears Can Be So Soft.”

“Tears can be so soft was born out of the marriage of a Marvin Gaye sample that caught my attention, this intoxicating, elegant, almost poised in its melancholy string arrangement,” Chris said in a statement, adding that he wanted to create “this deep sense of almost womb-like, hypnotic space where the voice could soar in its loneliness, [an] interplay between the suffering that motivates tears and the gentle healing effect they can have.”

Watch a video for the track below.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out 6/9 via Because Music.

James Rettig Staff

