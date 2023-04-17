Christine And The Queens – “True Love” (Feat. 070 Shake)

New Music April 17, 2023 9:51 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this spring, art-pop titan Christine And The Queens will release the new album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE. Christine recorded the new LP with mega-producer Mike Dean, and it’s got multiple collaborations with both Madonna and 070 Shake. We’ve already posted first single “To be honest,” and now Christine has also shared one of those tracks with 070 Shake.

Christine has performed the new song “True Love” live a couple of times, including at Coachella this past weekend. It’s a six-minute track, and it’s got Christine singing beautifully about showing you how to love over a chilly Mike Dean beat, with an 070 Shake verse on the bridge. This is some truly gorgeous arena-sized art music, and you can hear it below.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out 6/9 on Because Music.

