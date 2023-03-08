Art-pop greats Christine And The Queens took a detour out of their main discography with last year’s Redcar les adorables étoiles, released under the name Redcar or Christine And The Queens Presents Redcar. This summer Chris will return to the Christine And The Queens moniker with an ambitious new album called PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE. The 20-track collection was co-produced by hip-hop legend Mike Dean, who is linked with Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé in the album’s press materials but not longtime collaborator Kanye West for obvious reasons. (Hey Mike, y’all made beautiful music together before things got ugly.) It contains three Madonna collabs and two by 070 Shake.

Chris shared this statement:

This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space. The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.

Lead single “To be honest” is an immaculate synth-pop power ballad, like an old Celine Dion smash hit reimagined for the Drive soundtrack. It rules. Watch the Chris-directed video below.

TRACKLIST:

01. Overture”

02. Tears can be so soft”

03. Marvin descending”

04. A day in the water”

05. Full Of Life”

06. Angels crying in my bed” (feat. Madonna)

07. Track 10″

08. Overture” (Feat. Mike Dean)

09. He’s been shining for ever, your son”

10. Flowery days”

11. I met an angel” (Feat. Madonna)

12. True love” (Feat. 070 Shake)

13. Let me touch you once” (Feat. 070 Shake)

14. Aimer, puis vivre”

15. Shine”

16. We have to be friends”

17. Lick the light out” (feat. Madonna)

18. To be honest”

19. I feel like an angel”

20 “Big eye”

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is out 6/9 on Because Music.