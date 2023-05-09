Bright Eyes Announce Announce Third Wave Of Expanded Reissues

Ever since moving their catalog over to Dead Oceans and releasing the reunion album Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was, Bright Eyes have been reissuing all their albums with Companion EPs described by Conor Oberst as “the supplemental reading.” They kicked it off in spring 2022 with their earliest LPs, then burned through their mid-career peak last fall. Now the band is ready to round out their discography.

Next month, Bright Eyes will reissue their last two pre-reunion albums, 2007’s Cassadaga and 2011’s The People’s Key, and release companion EPs for both. They’ll also be reissuing the compilation Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005) with a companion EP for that one as well. The project includes contributions from Johanna and Klara Söderberg of First Aid Kit (“JeJune Stars,” “Coatcheck Dream Song,” “Wrecking Ball”), Gillian Welch (“Napolean’s Hat”), and Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff (“Clairaudients (Kill Or Be Killed),” “Firewall,” “When You Were Mine”).

Oberst’s statement:

We are really excited about the final installment of our companion EPs. It’s been an interesting journey revisiting and reimagining all of these old songs. 54 songs total seems ridiculous now looking back, but I’m glad we did it. This new batch includes great contributions from Alynda Segarra (Hurray For The Riff Raff), Johanna and Klara Söderberg (First Aid Kit), and an amazing cast of other fantastic musicians that brought these songs into the present tense. I hope all of the fun and neo-nostalgia we experienced recording these comes through to the listeners.

Today’s announcement is accompanied by one track from each companion EP: “Middleman (Companion Version)” from Cassadaga, “When You Were Mine” from The People’s Key, and “Blue Angels Air Show (Companion Version)” from Noise Floor. Hear all three below.

Cassadaga: A Companion, The People’s Key: A Companion, and Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005): A Companion are out 6/16 via Dead Oceans.