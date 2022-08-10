Bright Eyes Announce Companion EPs For Lifted, I’m Wide Awake, and Digital Ash — Hear Three Tracks
Bright Eyes are announcing their second wave of “Companion” releases, which consist of the band rereleasing their entire catalog, plus some new recordings. On November 11, they’re sharing Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion, and Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion. These follow last May’s reissuing of A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off The Happiness, and Fevers And Mirrors.
Among the guests featured on the upcoming Companion EPs are Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Becky Stark, and Maria Taylor. There are also covers of Azure Ray’s “November,” Townes Van Zandt’s “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel,” and the Faint’s “Agenda Suicide.”
Today, Bright Eyes are sharing three new Companion series recordings — “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will,” (from Lifted), “Old Soul Song (For The New World Order)” (from Wide Awake), and “Gold Mine Gutted” (from Digital Ash). Check those out below.
TRACKLIST:
LIFTED Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion
01 “The Big Picture”
02 “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”
03 “Laura Laurent”
04 “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”
05 “November”
06 “Waste Of Paint”
I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning: A Companion
01 “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)”
02 “First Day of My Life”
03 “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel”
04 “We Are Nowhere And It’s Now”
05 “Road To Joy”
06 “Land Locked Blues”
Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion
01 “Hit The Switch”
02 “Down In A Rabbit Hole”
03 “Arc Of Time (Time Code)”
04 “Ship In A Bottle”
05 “Agenda Suicide”
06 “Gold Mine Gutted”
LIFTED Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground
01 “The Big Picture”
02 “Method Acting”
03 “False Advertising”
04 “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”
05 “Lover I Don’t Have To Love”
06 “Bowl Of Oranges”
07 “Don’t Know When But A Day Is Gonna Come”
08 “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”
09 “Make War”
10 “Waste Of Paint”
11 “From A Balance Beam”
12 “Laura Laurent”
13 “Let’s Not Shit Ourselves (To Love And To Be Loved)”
I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning
01 “At The Bottom Of Everything”
02 “We Are Nowhere And It’s Now”
03 “Old Soul Song (For The New World Order)”
04 “Lua”
05 “Train Under Water”
06 “First Day Of My Life”
07 “Another Travelin’ Song”
08 “Land Locked Blues”
09 “Poison Oak”
10 “Road To Joy”
Digital Ash In A Digital Urn
01 “Time Code”
02 “Gold Mine Gutted”
03 “Arc Of Time (Time Code)”
04 “Down In A Rabbit Hole”
05 “Take It Easy (Love Nothing)”
06 “Hit The Switch”
07 “I Believe In Symmetry”
08 “Devil In The Details”
09 “Ship In A Bottle”
10 “Light Pollution”
11 “Theme To Piñata”
12 “Easy/Lucky/Free”
TOURDATES:
08/12 – Oslo @ Oya Festival
08/13 – Gothenburg @ Way Out West Festival
08/14 – Copenhagen @ Vega
08/16 – Hamburg @ Fabrik
08/17 – Prague @ Lucerna Music Bar
08/19 – Berlin @ Astra Kulturhaus
08/20 – Frankfurt @ Batschkapp
08/21 – Hasselt @ Pukkelpop
08/22 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso
08/23 – Cologne @ Carlswerk Victoria
08/25 – Vienna @ Open Air Arena
08/26 – Munich @ Muffathalle
08/27 – Zurich @ X-Tra
08/28 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
08/30 – London @ Eventim Apollo
08/31 – Manchester @ O2 Apollo
09/01 – Dublin @ Vicar Street
09/02 – Stradbally @ Electric Picnic Festival
09/04 – Dorset @ End of the Road Festival
09/05 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute
09/06 – Glasgow @ Barrowland
10/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
10/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/25 – Monterrey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
11/09 – Toronto, ON @ History
11/10 – Montreal, QUE @ Corona Theatre
11/11 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
11/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
11/14 – Baltimore, MD @ TBA
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/19 – Mexico City, MEX @ Corona Capital
Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion, and Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion will be out 11/11 via Dead Oceans.