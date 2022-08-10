Bright Eyes Announce Companion EPs For Lifted, I’m Wide Awake, and Digital Ash — Hear Three Tracks

Bright Eyes are announcing their second wave of “Companion” releases, which consist of the band rereleasing their entire catalog, plus some new recordings. On November 11, they’re sharing Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion, and Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion. These follow last May’s reissuing of A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, Letting Off The Happiness, and Fevers And Mirrors.

Among the guests featured on the upcoming Companion EPs are Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Becky Stark, and Maria Taylor. There are also covers of Azure Ray’s “November,” Townes Van Zandt’s “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel,” and the Faint’s “Agenda Suicide.”

Today, Bright Eyes are sharing three new Companion series recordings — “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will,” (from Lifted), “Old Soul Song (For The New World Order)” (from Wide Awake), and “Gold Mine Gutted” (from Digital Ash). Check those out below.

TRACKLIST:

LIFTED Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion

01 “The Big Picture”

02 “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”

03 “Laura Laurent”

04 “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”

05 “November”

06 “Waste Of Paint”

I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning: A Companion

01 “Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)”

02 “First Day of My Life”

03 “Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel”

04 “We Are Nowhere And It’s Now”

05 “Road To Joy”

06 “Land Locked Blues”

Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion

01 “Hit The Switch”

02 “Down In A Rabbit Hole”

03 “Arc Of Time (Time Code)”

04 “Ship In A Bottle”

05 “Agenda Suicide”

06 “Gold Mine Gutted”

LIFTED Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground

01 “The Big Picture”

02 “Method Acting”

03 “False Advertising”

04 “You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will.”

05 “Lover I Don’t Have To Love”

06 “Bowl Of Oranges”

07 “Don’t Know When But A Day Is Gonna Come”

08 “Nothing Gets Crossed Out”

09 “Make War”

10 “Waste Of Paint”

11 “From A Balance Beam”

12 “Laura Laurent”

13 “Let’s Not Shit Ourselves (To Love And To Be Loved)”

I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning

01 “At The Bottom Of Everything”

02 “We Are Nowhere And It’s Now”

03 “Old Soul Song (For The New World Order)”

04 “Lua”

05 “Train Under Water”

06 “First Day Of My Life”

07 “Another Travelin’ Song”

08 “Land Locked Blues”

09 “Poison Oak”

10 “Road To Joy”

Digital Ash In A Digital Urn

01 “Time Code”

02 “Gold Mine Gutted”

03 “Arc Of Time (Time Code)”

04 “Down In A Rabbit Hole”

05 “Take It Easy (Love Nothing)”

06 “Hit The Switch”

07 “I Believe In Symmetry”

08 “Devil In The Details”

09 “Ship In A Bottle”

10 “Light Pollution”

11 “Theme To Piñata”

12 “Easy/Lucky/Free”

TOURDATES:

08/12 – Oslo @ Oya Festival

08/13 – Gothenburg @ Way Out West Festival

08/14 – Copenhagen @ Vega

08/16 – Hamburg @ Fabrik

08/17 – Prague @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/19 – Berlin @ Astra Kulturhaus

08/20 – Frankfurt @ Batschkapp

08/21 – Hasselt @ Pukkelpop

08/22 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso

08/23 – Cologne @ Carlswerk Victoria

08/25 – Vienna @ Open Air Arena

08/26 – Munich @ Muffathalle

08/27 – Zurich @ X-Tra

08/28 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

08/30 – London @ Eventim Apollo

08/31 – Manchester @ O2 Apollo

09/01 – Dublin @ Vicar Street

09/02 – Stradbally @ Electric Picnic Festival

09/04 – Dorset @ End of the Road Festival

09/05 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute

09/06 – Glasgow @ Barrowland

10/19 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

10/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/25 – Monterrey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

11/09 – Toronto, ON @ History

11/10 – Montreal, QUE @ Corona Theatre

11/11 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

11/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

11/14 – Baltimore, MD @ TBA

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/19 – Mexico City, MEX @ Corona Capital

Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion, and Digital Ash In A Digital Urn: A Companion will be out 11/11 via Dead Oceans.