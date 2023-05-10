Beyoncé released a new album, Renaissance, almost a year ago, and it was one of the best albums of 2022. Back in February, she announced its accompanying world tour, which kicked off at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden tonight.

The Renaissance tour will run through Europe until the end of June; she’ll pick back up in North America just a week later, and her last scheduled show for now is in New Orleans on September 27. This is Beyoncé’s first full-fledged tour since 2018’s On The Run II, which she co-headlined with Jay-Z. These would be her first proper shows since then, too, except in January she performed a concert at an exclusive resort in Dubai for a reported $24 million paycheck.

At that Dubai show, she didn’t perform anything from Renaissance, though, which means all the Renaissance songs she performs in Stockholm are live debuts. She opened the set with “Dangerously In Love,” the first time she’s performed the Destiny’s Child track since 2009.

Check out some photos, video, and the setlist from the show, which is still going on, below.

🪩 | Beyoncé opens the #RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR with Dangerously In Love pic.twitter.com/2yO7MC7SR9 — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023

🪩 | Beyoncé singing “I Care” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/M6HJpb2U8K — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé rocks her hips as she transitions from “Diva” into Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Just Wanna Rock.” pic.twitter.com/zQBkzpSKK2 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé covering “I’m Going Down” by Mary J Blige at the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Qy7Dl5mWmd — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé performing ‘COZY’ with two robot arms at the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/936GC5WkYj — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé transforms her dress with UV light during the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/7ljjC964nu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2023

🪩 | Beyoncé singing “VIRGO’S GROOVE”

pic.twitter.com/XSOxx5zPA3 — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023

https://twitter.com/RenaissanceWT/status/1656402339568275457

SETLIST:

“Dangerously In Love”

“Flaws And All”

“1+1”

“I’m Goin’ Down” (Mary J. Blige Cover)

“I Care”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Lift Off”

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run The World (Girls)”

“My Power”

“Black Parade”

“Savage (Remix)”

“Partition”

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love On Top”

“Crazy In Love”

“Plastic Off The Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up In Your Mind”

“Drunk In Love”

“America Has A Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”