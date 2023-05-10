GoFundMe Removes Neil Hagerty Mental Health & Legal Defense Fundraiser

Indie rock veteran Neil Hagerty of Royal Trux and the Howling Hex was arrested and charged with three felonies last month stemming from an incident in which he allegedly attacked Denver police officers who were performing a well-check. In the wake of his arrest, Hagerty’s wife Terrilyn set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for his legal defense and mental health treatment. It raised $22,441 from 389 donations but has since been canceled due to GoFundMe’s policies. Terrilyn has started over on a different platform, GiveSendGo.

In the GoFundMe comments, Terrilyn explains:

I want to thank everyone who donated to the GoFundMe for Neil. Unfortunately, the campaign has been removed by GoFundMe due to their terms of service that prohibits raising funds for legal defense of certain ALLEGED crimes. Of the 389 donations 238 donations were refunded. If you were one of the 238 donors you should have received an email from GFM stating that “A refund of of $XX has been issued for a donation made to DONOR” and should be returned within 3-7 days. Again, I want to thank you all for making the donation and apologize for any inconvenience. If you would still like to donate we have set up a new fundraiser: https://www.givesendgo.com/NeilHagerty THANK YOU TO EVERYBODY FOR SUPPORTING & BELIEVING IN NEIL

With love and kindness – Terrilynn & JJ

As this post goes live, the new fundraiser is at just over $9,000, with a goal of $28,300. Interested parties can donate here.