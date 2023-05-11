Last night, the Cure launched their first North American tour since 2016. Unlike a lot of other acts at their level, the Cure went into this one with the specific intent of keeping ticket prices low, refusing to engage in the recent strategy of “dynamically priced” tickets. When Ticketmaster added huge fees to those tickets, frontman Robert Smith said that he was “sickened,” and he even talked Ticketmaster into partial refunds for fans — true hero shit.

The first show of the tour went down last night at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center — not a great name for the site of a moment of long-awaited goth catharsis. Goofily named arena or no, the Cure definitely treated the show as a special occasion, playing two lengthy encores and digging up a couple of songs that they haven’t played live in decades.

Last nights setlist was heavy on the hits, but it also featured some of their deepest deep cuts. During the first set of encores, they played “A Thousand Hours,” from 1987’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. The second set of encores featured “Six Different Ways,” from 1985’s The Head On The Door. Before last night, the band hadn’t played either of those songs live since 1987. Below, check out fan-made videos from the show, as well as last night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Alone”

02 “Pictures Of You”

03 “A Night Like This”

04 “Lovesong”

05 “And Nothing Is Forever”

06 “The Last Day Of Summer”

07 “A Fragile Thing”

08 “Cold”

09 “Burn”

10 “Fascination Street”

11 “Push”

12 “Play For Today”

13 “Shake Dog Shake”

14 “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea”

15 “Endsong”

/////

16 “I Can Never Say Goodbye”

17 “Want”

18 “A Thousand Hours”

19 “At Night”

20 “A Forest”

/////

21 “Lullaby”

22 “Six Different Ways”

23 “The Walk”

24 “Friday I’m In Love”

25 “Doing The Unstuck”

26 “Close To Me”

27 “In Between Days”

28 “Just Like Heaven”

29 “Boys Don’t Cry”