Sparks – “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is”

New Music May 12, 2023 3:28 PM By Chris DeVille

The prolific, eccentric art-pop favorites Sparks will soon release The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, their 26th album and first since becoming the subject of an Edgar Wright documentary. They’ve thus far shared the title track (with a video starring Cate Blanchett) and “Veronica Lake.” Today it’s the utterly peppy truth bomb “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is,” which sounds sort of like A.C. Newman trying to write a Buzzcocks song. This song is the exception that proves the rule! According to a press release, it’s written from the perspective of “a 22-hour-old baby petitioning to be readmitted to the womb,” which is hilarious. Watch the song’s music video below.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte is out 5/26 on Island.

