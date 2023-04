After getting the documentary treatment in 2021, cult-favorite art-pop duo Sparks are rolling out their 26th(!) album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. We took in its title track (and its Cate Blanchett-starring music video) back in March, and today they’re sharing another advance single. The latest from Ron and Russell Mael is called “Veronica Lake” and indeed is about the femme fatale film actress. Listen below.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte is out 5/26 via Island.