Last year, Spoon released a new album, Lucifer On The Sofa, and they’re about to spend this summer out on the road, first playing with the Black Keys over in Europe before they roll around North America as part of Weezer’s “indie rock roadtrip.”

Before all that, though, Spoon have just announced that they’ll be putting out a new EP called Memory Dust that features three tracks that began during the recording sessions for Lucifer On The Sofa. Today, they’re sharing “Sugar Babies,” which originally appeared as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the album. The EP also contains another original, “Silver Girl,” and a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine.”

Listen to “Sugar Babies” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sugar Babies”

02 “She’s Fine, She’s Mine” (Bo Diddley Cover)

03 “Silver Girl”

TOUR DATES:

05/27 New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

06/14 Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

06/16 Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset #

06/18 Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

06/19 Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

06/20 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

06/21 London, UK @ The O2 #

06/22 Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

06/24 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

06/27 Cologne, DE @ Palladium Cologne #

06/28 Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne #

06/30 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/02 Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

07/06 Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/07 Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %

08/21 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

08/22 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

08/24 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

08/26 Abiquiu, NM @ Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival

08/27 Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %

08/28 Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

08/30 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

09/01 Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater %

09/02 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre %

09/03 San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

09/13 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis SOLD OUT

09/14 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

09/15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/16 Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

# w/ The Black Keys

% w/ Weezer

The Memory Dust EP is out 6/13 via Matador.