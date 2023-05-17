Nation Of Language – “Stumbling Still”

New Music May 17, 2023 11:23 AM By James Rettig

Nation Of Language’s third full-length album, Strange Disciple, won’t be released until September, but the Brooklyn-based Band To Watch is about to head out on the road for the summer with two new singles under their belt, “Sole Obsession” and “Weak In Your Light,” and they’ve just come out with a third, the moody, synthy squiggle “Stumbling Still,” which builds to an invigorating end. Check it out below.

Strange Disciple is out 9/15 via [PIAS]. Pre-order it here.

