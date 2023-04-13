Just two years after sharing their acclaimed sophomore album A Way Forward, New York’s Nation Of Language are announcing a new project, Strange Disciple, coming in September. Recorded in East Williamsburg with producer Nick Millhiser, Strange Disciple features last month’s “Sole Obsession” and today’s lead single, the echoing, quietly nervy “Weak In Your Light.”

According to a press release, both songs “embody Strange Disciple‘s overarching theme of hopeless devotion, and the feelings of agony, ecstasy and revelatory anguish that come with any form of unhealthy dedication.” “Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone,” the band’s Ian Devaney explains.

Listen to “Weak In Your Light” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Weak In Your Light”

02 “Sole Obsession”

03 “Surely I Can’t Wait”

04 “Swimming In The Shallow Sea”

05 “Too Much, Enough”

06 “Spare Me The Decision”

07 “Sightseer”

08 “Stumbling Still”

09 “A New Goodbye”

10 “I Will Never Learn”

TOUR DATES:

04/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar#

05/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel^

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/06 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/10 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto

06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/14 – London, UK @ KOKO

06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/03 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop

08/04 – Diepholz, DE @ Appletree Garden

08/05 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

08/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

09/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

09/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

09/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

09/20 – Kӧln, DE @ Gebäude9

09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/22 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

09/23 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

09/25 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

09/28 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

09/29 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

09/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

10/05 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

10/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

10/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre#

10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop#

10/16 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon#

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room @ Colectivo#

10/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall#

10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar#

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic#

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge#

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent#

10/29 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern#

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom#

11/02 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn#

11/03 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTX#

11/04 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs#

11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East#

11/08 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle#

11/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle#

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer#

11/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair#

12/01 – Montreal, QC @ Studio TD#

12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix#

^w/ Gustaf

*w/ Reggie Watts

# w/ Miss Grit

Strange Disciple is out 9/15 via [PIAS]. Pre-order it here.