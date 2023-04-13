Nation Of Language – “Weak In Your Light”
Just two years after sharing their acclaimed sophomore album A Way Forward, New York’s Nation Of Language are announcing a new project, Strange Disciple, coming in September. Recorded in East Williamsburg with producer Nick Millhiser, Strange Disciple features last month’s “Sole Obsession” and today’s lead single, the echoing, quietly nervy “Weak In Your Light.”
According to a press release, both songs “embody Strange Disciple‘s overarching theme of hopeless devotion, and the feelings of agony, ecstasy and revelatory anguish that come with any form of unhealthy dedication.” “Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone,” the band’s Ian Devaney explains.
Listen to “Weak In Your Light” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Weak In Your Light”
02 “Sole Obsession”
03 “Surely I Can’t Wait”
04 “Swimming In The Shallow Sea”
05 “Too Much, Enough”
06 “Spare Me The Decision”
07 “Sightseer”
08 “Stumbling Still”
09 “A New Goodbye”
10 “I Will Never Learn”
TOUR DATES:
04/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar#
05/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel^
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*
05/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/10 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/14 – London, UK @ KOKO
06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
08/03 – Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
08/04 – Diepholz, DE @ Appletree Garden
08/05 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out
08/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
09/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
09/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
09/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
09/20 – Kӧln, DE @ Gebäude9
09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/22 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
09/23 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
09/25 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
09/28 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
09/29 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
09/30 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
10/04 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
10/05 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
10/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
10/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre#
10/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop#
10/16 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon#
10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room @ Colectivo#
10/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall#
10/20 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar#
10/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic#
10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge#
10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent#
10/29 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern#
10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom#
11/02 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn#
11/03 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTX#
11/04 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs#
11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East#
11/08 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle#
11/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle#
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer#
11/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair#
12/01 – Montreal, QC @ Studio TD#
12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix#
^w/ Gustaf
*w/ Reggie Watts
# w/ Miss Grit
Strange Disciple is out 9/15 via [PIAS]. Pre-order it here.