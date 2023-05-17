The Japanese House – “Sunshine Baby”

New Music May 17, 2023 By James Rettig

Next month, the Japanese House — aka the British indie-pop musician Amber Bain — will put out a new album, In The End It Always Does, which features the previously released singles “Boyhood” and “Sad To Breathe.” Today, she’s sharing another track from it, “Sunshine Baby,” which features backing vocals from the 1975’s Matty Healy, who has been a fixture of some interest as of late for maybe dating Taylor Swift. Check out the studio version of “Sunshine Baby” and a live take on it below.

In The End It Always Does is out 6/30 via Dirty Hit.

