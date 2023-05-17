Bully – “Change Your Mind”
Next month, Bully (Alicia Bognanno) will release a new album, Lucky For You. We’ve already written about Bognanno’s Soccer Mommy collab, “Lose You,” the guitar-pop harmonizer “Days Move Slow,” and “Hard To Love.” Now, Bognanno is back with another album preview called “Change Your Mind.”
Opening with a muddy, distorted guitar loop, “Change Your Mind” is a moody, mid-tempo cut that features Bognanno’s trademark howl. “I’m not asking for a favor, I just want to be let in/ All I wanted was to feel wanted I don’t need another friend/ And you might love me at my best but/ At my worst you’re walking out,” she growls.
Listen to “Change Your Mind” below.
TOUR DATES:
05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling (@ Paradiso)
05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA
05/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax
05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club
05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park
06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
06/06 – New York, NY @ Racket
06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *
06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *
06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off-Broadway
08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
08/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/16 – Boise, ID @ TBD
08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
08/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
08/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
08/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/14 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/20 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
09/21 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
09/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand
Lucky For You is out 6/2 on Sub Pop.