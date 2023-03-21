When Bully released the Soccer Mommy collab “Lose You” last month, it was touted as the first taste of a new album. That album is called Lucky For You, and it’s out in June. Debuted live last Thursday when Bully were opening for the Breeders, new single “Days Move Slow” continues the prior song’s move away from rocket-fueled aggression in favor of a slower, poppier kind of crunchy guitar action. This one is a tribute to Bully mastermind Alicia Bognanno’s late dog, Mezzi.

A word from Bognanno:

As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.

There’s also a statement from Alex Ross Perry, who directed the “Days Move Slow” video:

This is my third time collaborating with Alicia, but my first time collaborating with Bully. Having written the original songs for my film Her Smell and performed at the Pavement Museum Tribute Concert “scene” for my forthcoming film on them, I can’t believe I finally got to make a Bully video. Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics. Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All I Do”

02 “Days Move Slow”

03 “A Wonderful Life”

04 “Hard To Love”

05 “Change Your Mind”

06 “How Will I Know”

07 “A Love Profound”

08 “Lose You”

09 “Ms. America”

10 “All This Noise”

TOUR DATES:

04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA

05/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park

06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

06/06 – New York, NY @ Racket

06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

08/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/16 – Boise, ID @ TBD

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

08/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

08/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

08/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/14 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/20 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

09/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian

09/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

Lucky For You is out 6/2 on Sub Pop.