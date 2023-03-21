Bully – “Days Move Slow”
When Bully released the Soccer Mommy collab “Lose You” last month, it was touted as the first taste of a new album. That album is called Lucky For You, and it’s out in June. Debuted live last Thursday when Bully were opening for the Breeders, new single “Days Move Slow” continues the prior song’s move away from rocket-fueled aggression in favor of a slower, poppier kind of crunchy guitar action. This one is a tribute to Bully mastermind Alicia Bognanno’s late dog, Mezzi.
A word from Bognanno:
As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.
There’s also a statement from Alex Ross Perry, who directed the “Days Move Slow” video:
This is my third time collaborating with Alicia, but my first time collaborating with Bully. Having written the original songs for my film Her Smell and performed at the Pavement Museum Tribute Concert “scene” for my forthcoming film on them, I can’t believe I finally got to make a Bully video. Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics. Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.
Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “All I Do”
02 “Days Move Slow”
03 “A Wonderful Life”
04 “Hard To Love”
05 “Change Your Mind”
06 “How Will I Know”
07 “A Love Profound”
08 “Lose You”
09 “Ms. America”
10 “All This Noise”
TOUR DATES:
04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso
05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA
05/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax
05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club
05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park
06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
06/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
06/06 – New York, NY @ Racket
06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *
06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *
06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
08/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
08/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/16 – Boise, ID @ TBD
08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
08/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
08/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
08/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
08/28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/14 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
09/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/20 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
09/21 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
09/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand
Lucky For You is out 6/2 on Sub Pop.