Origami Angel – “My PG County Summer”

New Music May 17, 2023 11:50 AM By Chris DeVille

The fiercely beloved emo duo Origami Angel have been proving their versatility lately. Last fall, less than a week after dropping the acoustic-leaning re: turn EP, they released a hardcore EP called DEPART. Now they’re set to unveil an eight-song “mixtape” called The Brightest Days. Coming June 16, it features the surfy recent single “Thank You, New Jersey” as well as today’s new track “My PG County Summer.”

The new one is a high-energy keyboard-powered pop tune with extreme amounts of melody, which becomes a canvas for exploring notions of patriotism and this country’s strange self-identity. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Brightest Days”
02 “Thank You, New Jersey”
03 “Picture Frame”
04 “Kobayashi Maru (My Very Own)”
05 “2nd BF”
06 “Looking Out”
07 “My PG County Summer”
08 “Few And Far Between”

The Brightest Days is out 6/16 on Counter Intuitive.

Chris DeVille Staff

