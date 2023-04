The DC emo duo Origami Angel will head out on tour on a great triple bill with Pinkshift and Sweet Pill later this month. But first, they’re sharing a fun, frenetic new single. “Thank You, New Jersey” weaves all kinds of stylistic threads into the band’s emo baseline, from hard-hitting arena rock at the start to amped-up surf-rock and power-pop. It’s a lot of fun, as is Bob Sweeney’s video, which you can watch below.

TOUR DATES: