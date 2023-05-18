On June 9, King Krule is coming out with a new album, Space Heavy, his follow-up to 2020’s Man Alive! He shared lead single “Seaforth” back in April and a couple weeks after that he announced an extensive 2023 tour itinerary. Today, Archy Marshall is sharing the album’s next single, a moody warble called “If Only It Was Warmth,” which he’s played live before. It comes with a music video directed by Marshall. Check it out below.

Space Heavy is out 6/9 via Matador (US) / XL Recordings (UK). Pre-order it here.