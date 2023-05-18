King Krule – “If Only It Was Warmth”

Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

New Music May 18, 2023 10:08 AM By James Rettig

King Krule – “If Only It Was Warmth”

Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

New Music May 18, 2023 10:08 AM By James Rettig

On June 9, King Krule is coming out with a new album, Space Heavy, his follow-up to 2020’s Man Alive! He shared lead single “Seaforth” back in April and a couple weeks after that he announced an extensive 2023 tour itinerary. Today, Archy Marshall is sharing the album’s next single, a moody warble called “If Only It Was Warmth,” which he’s played live before. It comes with a music video directed by Marshall. Check it out below.

Space Heavy is out 6/9 via Matador (US) / XL Recordings (UK). Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

2 days ago 0

The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

3 days ago 0

Trouble Will Find Me Turns 10

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Announces New Album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest