Horse Jumper Of Love – “Luna” (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

New Music May 19, 2023 12:15 AM By Chris DeVille

Heartbreak Rules, the new mini-album from Horse Jumper Of Love, comprises eight brand-new songs and two reworks of highlights from the Boston slowcore/shoegaze trio’s Natural Part LP. They’ve shared a couple tracks ahead of release, and now the whole project’s out for the hearing.

The Heartbreak Rules tracklist ends with a cover of “Luna” from Smashing Pumpkins’ breakthrough masterpiece Siamese Dream, which is about to turn 30 years old this summer. Horse Jumper Of Love’s version of “Luna” is drowsy and deconstructed, like visiting an altered version of somewhere familiar, on the brink of waking up. Hear it below along with the rest of Heartbreak Rules.

Heartbreak Rules is out now on Run For Cover.

