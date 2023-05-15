Horse Jumper Of Love – “Singing By The Sink”

At the end of the week, Horse Jumper Of Love are releasing a new mini-album, Heartbreak Rules, their follow-up to last year’s Natural Part, which includes a couple reimaginings of songs from that album plus eight new ones that Dimitri Giannopoulos recorded during a retreat in the Catskills. Today, the band is sharing “Singing By The Sink” from it, a pinched and moving slice of life inspired by a specific memory.

“I was inspired by my grandmother singing old Greek folk songs in her kitchen,” Giannopoulos said. “Singing by the sink represents a comfort and simplicity in life to me. It means happiness. The song was meant as an answer to an insatiable pursuit for meaning in the world beyond comfort. The scenes in the song take place outside the kitchen window as she is singing. All separate little worlds going on at the same time.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Heartbreak Rules is out 5/19 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.

