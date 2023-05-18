Flavor Flav Is The Latest Musician To Show Up On The Writers Strike Picket Line

Over the past few weeks, striking writers have been visited by many celebrities in solidarity and they’ve gotten performances from Weezer and Imagine Dragons. And on Thursday outside the Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Flavor Flav showed his support for the Writers Guild Of America by bringing some pizzas and launching into an impromptu playback of Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power.”

The rapper, who has some ties to Hollywood through his work in reality TV, was on the picket line today alongside Jason Sudeikis and the Ted Lasso team and Quinta Brunson and the Abbott Elementary crew, and TMZ has some photos of Flavor Flav crossing paths with them. Check out more below.

Flavor Flav just arrived at WB #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/EppH32HLVa — fran (in my STRIKE ERA) (@iamfrancabrera) May 18, 2023

Thank you to my personal fashion hero Flavor Flav for bringing lunch to WB and greeting all the Ted Lasso actors by their characters’ names pic.twitter.com/gnHyO3Qzm1 — Shawn Wines WGA Captain (@shawnwines) May 18, 2023

Flavor Flav Brings Good Music and Food to Support Striking WGA Writers https://t.co/ALazUCocWX — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2023

Flavor Flav previously sent out a video expressing his support for the union: