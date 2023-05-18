Flavor Flav Is The Latest Musician To Show Up On The Writers Strike Picket Line
Over the past few weeks, striking writers have been visited by many celebrities in solidarity and they’ve gotten performances from Weezer and Imagine Dragons. And on Thursday outside the Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Flavor Flav showed his support for the Writers Guild Of America by bringing some pizzas and launching into an impromptu playback of Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power.”
The rapper, who has some ties to Hollywood through his work in reality TV, was on the picket line today alongside Jason Sudeikis and the Ted Lasso team and Quinta Brunson and the Abbott Elementary crew, and TMZ has some photos of Flavor Flav crossing paths with them. Check out more below.
Flavor Flav previously sent out a video expressing his support for the union: